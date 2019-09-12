TRI CITY — The South Umpqua volleyball team posted a 25-15, 25-18, 25-18 win over Phoenix on Thursday in a nonleague match.
Jenna Whitmore had nine kills, five digs and four aces for the Lancers (4-1). Shalyn Gray chipped in eight kills and eight digs, Tori Lind made 22 assists and Brooke Abel had eight digs.
S.U. will play in the North Valley Tournament Saturday.
