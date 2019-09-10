TRI CITY — South Umpqua dropped the third game, but rebounded with a decisive win in the fourth and finished with a victory over Scio in a nonleague prep volleyball match on Tuesday.
Set scores were 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 25-7.
Brooke Abel served 12 straight points for the Lancers (3-1) in the final game. Jenna Whitmore finished the match with 20 kills and nine digs, Shalyn Gray had 18 digs and 13 kills, Tori Lind made 42 assists and Ellery Smith contributed 10 digs, six aces and five kills.
"We struggled with serve-receive in the third set," S.U. coach Sarah Gray said. "But we served well in the fourth, had some amazing digs and put the ball down."
South Umpqua will host Phoenix Thursday in a nonleague contest.
