CRESWELL — In a matchup of two top 10 Class 3A teams, the Creswell Bulldogs were better than the South Umpqua Lancers.
Creswell posted a 25-15, 25-19, 25-21 nonleague victory on Tuesday.
Shalyn Gray finished with 10 kills and 13 digs for South Umpqua (7-2), which saw a six-match winning streak end. Jenna Whitmore had six kills and 13 digs and Ellery Smith contributed seven digs and two kills.
"We didn't show up to play," S.U. coach Sarah Gray surmised.
The Lancers begin Far West League play Thursday in Medford against St. Mary's.
