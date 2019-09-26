MEDFORD — In a matchup of last year's co-Far West League volleyball champions, the Cascade Christian Challengers were better than the South Umpqua Lancers on Thursday night.
The Challengers picked up a 25-15, 22-25, 25-20, 28-26 victory.
Jenna Whitmore had eight kills and 13 digs for the Lancers (8-4, 1-2 FWL). Shalyn Gray had six kills and 10 digs and freshman Amaya Slay contributed three kills and eight digs.
"We made a few too many mistakes tonight," S.U. coach Sarah Gray said.
South Umpqua will host Sutherlin Tuesday.
