MEDFORD — South Umpqua opened Far West League volleyball play on Thursday with a loss to St. Mary's in four sets.
Scores were 25-21, 16-25, 25-16, 25-21.
Jenna Whitmore led the Lancers (7-3, 0-1 FWL) with 14 kills, 16 digs and two aces. Shalyn Gray had eight kills, 21 digs and two aces, Brooke Abel made 15 digs and freshman Amaya Slay contributed 11 digs and three kills.
S.U. will host Brookings Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.