BROOKINGS — The South Umpqua volleyball team continued its winning ways on the road Thursday, handing Brookings-Harbor a loss in straight sets in a Far West League match.
Scores were 25-16, 25-12, 25-21.
Jenna Whitmore had 11 kills, nine digs and two aces for the Lancers (15-4, 5-2 FWL), who won their seventh straight and remained one game behind Cascade Christian in the league standings. Shalyn Gray contributed 13 kills and 13 digs, Tori Lind chipped in 29 assists and six digs, Brooke Abel had nine digs and two aces, Ellery Smith added five kills and four digs, Amaya Slay had four kills, nine digs and four aces and Carlotta Davoli contributed five kills and three digs.
S.U. will host Cascade Christian on Tuesday, needing a win to move into at least a share of first in the FWL. Sutherlin beat C.C. in five sets Tuesday in Medford, creating a three-way tie atop the standings.
The Challengers won the first league meeting with South Umpqua in Medford. The Lancers were No. 6 and C.C. No. 7 in the most recent OSAAtoday 3A coaches' poll.
