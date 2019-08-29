REEDSPORT — South Umpqua opened its volleyball season on Thursday with a nonleague win over Reedsport.
Set scores were 25-18, 25-19, 25-12.
Shalyn Gray finished with 15 kills and nine digs for the Lancers. Jenna Whitmore added seven kills and 14 digs, Tori Lind contributed 22 assists and seven digs, and Ellery Smith chipped in three kills, four digs and four blocks.
The Lancers will host Hidden Valley Tuesday in a nonconference match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.