TRI CITY — South Umpqua got tested by Coquille, but posted a nonleague volleyball win in four sets on Thursday night.
Scores were 25-23, 25-16, 27-29, 25-18.
Jenna Whitmore had 16 kills and 12 digs for the Lancers (2-1). Shalyn Gray contributed 15 kills and 32 digs, Tori Lind chipped in 37 assists and 12 digs, Ellery Smith had 10 digs, five kills and four blocks, and Brooke Abel made 11 digs.
"I was impressed with Coquille," S.U. coach Sarah Gray said. "There were some long games."
The Lancers will host Scio Tuesday in a nonleague contest.
