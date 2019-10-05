CRESWELL — It was a little bit of a roller coaster run, but the South Umpqua volleyball team still managed to win the Creswell Invitational on Saturday.
The Lancers (13-4 overall) defeated Creswell 25-20, 17-25, 15-12 in the championship match. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 2 and South Umpqua No. 7 in the most recent Class 3A coaches' poll.
S.U. (seeded eighth in the bracket) earlier beat Far West League rival Sutherlin 15-25, 25-23, 15-12 in the semifinals and downed No. 5 Harrisburg 18-25, 25-23, 15-13 in the quarterfinals.
"I'm so proud of the team. We didn't start the day playing well, but kicked it in when we needed to," S.U. coach Sarah Gray said.
In pool play, the Lancers lost to No. 10 Oregon Episcopal 25-22, 25-24; defeated the Creswell junior varsity 25-9, 25-12; and lost to No. 4 Salem Academy 25-18, 25-24.
Shalyn Gray finished with 37 kills, 42 digs and three blocks on the day for S.U. Jenna Whitmore compiled 21 kills, 45 digs, nine blocks and two aces, Tori Lind contributed 54 assists, 24 digs and seven kills, Ellery Smith had 30 digs and four kills, Brooke Abel made 27 digs and Amaya Slay added 19 digs and five kills.
Sutherlin (11-9) defeated Oregon Episcopal 25-17, 25-17 in the quarterfinals before losing to the Lancers. In pool play, the Bulldogs beat St. Mary's 25-24, 25-19; downed Lost River 25-10, 25-14; and lost to Creswell 25-18, 25-24.
Alyssa Fox finished with 38 kills, 51 digs and three blocks for the Bulldogs. Also contributing were Makayla Murphy (15 kills, 30 assists, four aces), Carmen Ganger (14 kills, seven aces, five blocks), Kaybie Rutledge (16 kills, six blocks, four aces) and Mallory Turner (15 kills, five blocks).
