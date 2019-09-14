MERLIN — The South Umpqua volleyball team won three matches in bracket play and won the North Valley Tournament on Saturday.
The Lancers (7-1), who were ranked No. 7 in the last Class 3A coaches poll, defeated Klamath Union 25-8, 25-20 in the title match. S.U. earlier beat Douglas 25-14, 25-23 in the quarterfinals and downed Sutherlin 27-25, 25-17 in the semifinals.
In pool play, the Lancers beat Mazama 25-16, 25-20 and split with Douglas 25-18, 24-25.
"I'm very happy with how the girls played," South Umpqua coach Sarah Gray said. "They competed all day long and it was fun to watch them succeed."
Shalyn Gray finished with 27 digs and 19 kills in bracket play for the Lancers. Jenna Whitmore had 19 kills and 16 digs and Tori Lind added 44 assists and 16 digs.
S.U. will play at Creswell Tuesday in a nonleague contest.
