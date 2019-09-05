With only two seniors and one returning full-time varsity player, the Glide High School volleyball team is expected to go through some growing pains this season.
The Wildcats won their first set of the season, but dropped a nonleague match in four to St. Mary’s of Medford on Wednesday night in Glide.
Scores were 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20.
The Crusaders, a Class 3A school, improved to 1-1 on the season. Glide, a member of the 2A Southern Cascade League, is 0-3.
“(Our performance) was a huge improvement from last week,” Glide coach Stephanie Furlong said. “The girls are getting confidence with every match.”
Senior Natalie Thickett led St. Mary’s with 13 kills. Abbie Christman had six kills, while Grace Johnson added 25 assists and six aces.
Ruby Livingston, the lone returner from last year, finished with 15 kills for Glide. The 5-foot-7 junior middle blocker is the team captain.
“She’s been one of my captains since her sophomore year and is a natural leader,” Furlong said. “She brings energy to the team. She can play in the front or back row and is an all-around player.”
McKynzie Swain had 32 assists and Lily Ranger contributed 31 assists for the Wildcats. Zoe Parazoo contributed six kills and six aces.
Livingston is one of four juniors on the team along with Swain, Haleigh Towne and Molly Mills. Parazoo and Krystan Markillie are the seniors.
Glide is scheduled to play a nonleague double dual at home Thursday against Bandon and Monroe. The Wildcats open SCL play Tuesday at Lakeview.
