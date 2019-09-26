MEDFORD — St. Mary's handed Sutherlin its first Far West League volleyball loss on Thursday night, winning in four sets.
Scores were 25-5, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19.
Alyssa Fox led the Bulldogs (9-7, 2-1 FWL) with 12 kills and two aces, while Tianna Murphy had 12 assists and two aces. Sutherlin dropped into a four-way tie for first in the league race.
"They outhustled us, wanted it more," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said.
The Bulldogs will visit South Umpqua on Tuesday.
