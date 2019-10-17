SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin Bulldogs came through with another big volleyball win on Thursday night, defeating the South Umpqua Lancers in four sets in a Far West League match at the Dog Pound.
Scores were 25-19, 24-26, 25-16, 25-20.
Sutherlin (15-9, 7-2 FWL) remained in a tie with Cascade Christian (11-6, 7-2) for first place in the league race. The Bulldogs can lock up the FWL's top seed for the Class 3A playoffs with a win at Brookings-Harbor Tuesday in the regular season finale.
Sutherlin won both contests with Cascade Christian in their season series.
"We've come on the last week or two, and the girls played great tonight," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. "I'm getting them to believe they can play with the best. There were a lot of tears of happiness."
Alyssa Fox finished with 18 kills, 25 digs and four aces for the Bulldogs. Kaybie Rutledge contributed nine kills, 10 digs and five blocks, Carmen Ganger had five kills and five blocks, freshman Makayla Murphy chipped in 16 assists, eight digs, two kills and two aces, Tianna Murphy had 14 assists and six digs and Mallory Turner added four kills.
"We played all facets of the game really well," Rice said. "South Umpqua is a great defensive team, but our girls kept playing with confidence."
The Lancers (15-6, 5-4) got 14 kills, 14 digs, four aces and three blocks from Shalyn Gray. Jenna Whitmore had 10 kills, 10 digs and three blocks, Tori Lind had 28 assists, 11 digs and two blocks, Ellery Smith chipped in 12 digs and two blocks, Brooke Abel contributed 17 digs and two aces, freshman Amaya Slay had 12 digs and four kills and Carlotta Davoli added four kills and two blocks.
S.U. will host Douglas on Tuesday.
