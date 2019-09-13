SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin volleyball team rebounded from a loss in the opening game and defeated Taft of Lincoln City in four in a nonleague match on Friday.
Scores were 17-25, 25-15, 25-11, 25-14.
Alyssa Fox finished with 12 kills and 12 digs for the Bulldogs (3-4), who were playing their fourth match in five days. Kaybie Rutledge had five kills, seven digs and two aces and Mallory Turner added three kills.
Sutherlin will compete in the North Valley Tournament in Merlin Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.