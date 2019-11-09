The eighth-seeded Sutherlin girls volleyball team capped off a memorable season on Saturday, downing No. 6 Burns in four sets in the fourth-place match in the OSAA Class 3A tournament at Forest Grove High School.
Scores were 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19.
The Bulldogs (20-10) defeated No. 13 Vale earlier in the day in an elimination match, winning 25-13, 14-25, 25-21, 25-22.
“We’re ecstatic (about finishing fourth). We re-set (after losing to Santiam Christian on Friday) and played fantastic,” Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. “Our goal was to play our game and that’s what we did. I’m very proud of the girls.”
Alyssa Fox led Sutherlin against Burns, finishing with 22 kills and 24 digs. Freshman Makayla Murphy had five kills, two blocks and 13 assists, Tianna Murphy contributed 17 assists and Mallory Turner added four aces, three blocks and two kills.
Fox had 19 kills and 25 digs in the Vale match. Kaybie Rutledge chipped in 11 kills, Carmen Ganger had five kills and two blocks, Makayla Murphy had 10 kills and 20 assists and Tianna Murphy contributed 24 assists and three aces.
No. 5 South Umpqua (19-9) lost a hard-fought third-place match to No. 2 Salem Academy in five sets Saturday. Scores were 25-18, 17-25, 26-24, 18-25, 15-12.
“I felt we should’ve won it,” said S.U. coach Sarah Gray, whose club finished fifth. “I hate going out on a losing note, but I’m so proud of the girls for getting this far.”
Shalyn Gray had 23 kills, 27 digs and three aces for South Umpqua. Jenna Whitmore added 16 kills, 27 digs and five aces.
Tori Lind made 39 assists and six digs, Ellery Smith contributed 25 digs and five kills, Brooke Abel had nine digs and two aces and freshman Amaya Slay had 18 digs, three kills and three blocks.
Fox and Whitmore were selected to the all-tournament first team and Shalyn Gray made the second team. Sutherlin won the Sportsmanship Award.
