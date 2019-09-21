MEDFORD — The Sutherlin volleyball team won three of four matches in the Crusader Classic hosted by St. Mary's on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (8-6) defeated Douglas 25-18, 25-20; lost to Yreka, California, 22-25, 25-18, 15-8; beat La Pine 25-18, 25-10; and downed Etna, California, 26-24, 25-18.
Alyssa Fox finished with 36 kills, 41 digs and three aces in the tournament for Sutherlin. Mallory Turner had 21 kills, freshman Makayla Murphy contributed 31 assists, 22 digs, 18 kills, 13 aces and five blocks, Carmen Ganger had 11 kills, eight blocks and four aces, and Kaybie Rutledge chipped in 34 digs, 10 kills and four aces.
The Bulldogs host Cascade Christian Tuesday in a Far West League match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.