MEDFORD — The Sutherlin volleyball team scored its biggest win of the season — to date — on Thursday night in the Rogue Valley.
The Bulldogs knocked off league-leading Cascade Christian in five sets in a Far West League match, moving into a three-way tie for first place in the process.
Scores were 18-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 17-15. Sutherlin (13-9, 5-2 FWL), Cascade Christian (8-5, 5-2) and South Umpqua (15-5, 5-2) all share first with three matches remaining in the regular season.
"This was an amazing match," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. "Both teams battled to the end. We're learning to adjust and come back from mistakes, but I'm super proud of the girls."
Alyssa Fox led the Bulldogs with 19 kills, 16 digs and six aces. Kaybie Rutledge had six kills and five digs, Carmen Ganger contributed three kills, Mallory Turner chipped in three digs, two kills and two blocks and Tianna Murphy added 15 digs, seven digs and two aces.
Sutherlin will host St. Mary's of Medford on Tuesday.
