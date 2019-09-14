MERLIN — The Sutherlin volleyball team wrapped up a busy week by advancing to the semifinals in the North Valley Tournament on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (4-5) defeated Mazama 25-11, 25-15 in the quarterfinals before losing to South Umpqua 27-25, 25-17 in the semifinals. In pool play, Sutherlin split with Klamath Union 24-26, 25-18 and downed Brookings 25-16, 25-18.
Tianna Murphy finished with 37 assists, nine digs and four aces on the day for Sutherlin. Freshman Makayla Murphy contributed 22 assists, 21 digs, 10 kills and five aces, Kaybie Rutledge had 27 digs, 10 aces and seven kills, Alyssa Fox chipped in 38 digs, 15 kills, five aces and four blocks, and Breona Daniels added 51 digs and four aces.
The Bulldogs open Far West League play at Douglas Thursday.
