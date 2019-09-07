HARRISBURG — The Sutherlin volleyball team dropped a pair of nonleague matches to Harrisburg and Salem Academy on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (1-2) lost 26-24, 25-20, 26-24 to Harrisburg and fell 25-9, 25-20, 29-27 to Salem Academy.
Freshman Makayla Murphy finished with 18 kills, 18 digs, 12 assists and two aces on the day for Sutherlin. Tianna Murphy had 22 assists, 21 digs and four aces, and Carmen Ganger contributed 10 kills.
The Bulldogs will play a nonleague double dual with Grants Pass and Phoenix on Monday in Phoenix.
