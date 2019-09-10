PHOENIX — The Sutherlin volleyball team dropped a pair of nonleague matches on Monday at Phoenix High School.
The Bulldogs (1-4) lost 25-11, 25-23, 23-25, 26-28, 15-13 to Class 4A Phoenix and fell 24-26, 25-21, 25-13 to 6A Grants Pass.
Alyssa Fox, a senior transfer from Roseburg, made her debut for the Bulldogs and finished with 11 kills, 14 digs and two blocks against the Pirates. Mallory Turner had four kills and Breona Daniels added 15 digs.
Fox had seven kills, 12 digs and three aces versus the Cavers. Turner contributed four kills and two blocks, Kaley Kuxhausen made 16 digs and Tianna Murphy chipped in 21 assists, 14 digs and five aces.
Sutherlin continues nonleague play in Florence Thursday against Siuslaw.
