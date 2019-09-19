WINSTON — The Sutherlin High volleyball team jumped out to a big early win and held off Douglas to pull out a sweep in the Far West League opener for both squads on Thursday night.
Set scores were 25-12, 25-17, 25-22.
Sutherlin (5-5, 1-0 FWL) built early leads in each set and managed to put away the Trojans by comfortable margins in the first two. Douglas (2-6, 0-1) battled back in the third set to make things interesting.
The Trojans were down 19-8 in the final set, but went on a 14-5 run to get within two points. Douglas junior Makenna Anderson highlighted the comeback effort, serving five straight points.
Douglas coach Alisha Jones liked what she saw from her team as they fought back in the third set, but would've liked to see it sooner.
“That’s what we should have come out with,” Jones said. “That’s why I’m so disappointed.”
Both teams are young. Douglas is without a senior on its roster and Sutherlin has just two seniors that consistently see the floor.
Bulldogs coach Kathy Rice came away happy with her team’s performance and is starting to see the squad put all the pieces together.
“They’re starting to come together, starting to gel as a team, starting to get over some of the things that have sent us down the wrong roads in the past,” Rice said.
Sutherlin senior Alyssa Fox led the Bulldogs with 15 kills and three aces. Sophomore Kaybie Rutledge added four kills, one ace and seven digs, while fellow sophomore Kaley Kuxhausen chipped in 10 digs and three aces.
“We’ve still got more to go,” Rice said about her Sutherlin team and its progress so far. “We got to keep hustling and keep working on outhustling the other team.”
Juniors Mackenzii Phillips and Shalynn Thorp led the Trojans’ attack with nine and six kills, respectively. Mila Snuka-Polamalu had four kills, eight digs and one block and Anderson had a team-high 18 assists. Kayti Cox led Douglas in digs with 11.
Sutherlin and Douglas will meet again on Saturday in their next matches at the Crusader Classic Tournament, hosted by St. Mary’s in Medford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.