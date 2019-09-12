FLORENCE — Sutherlin prevailed in a hard-fought nonleague volleyball match with Siuslaw on Thursday, winning in five sets.
Scores were 25-27, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13.
Alyssa Fox led the Bulldogs (2-4) with 19 kills and 18 digs. Breona Daniels had 37 digs and six aces, freshman Makayla Murphy contributed eight kills, 10 assists and 10 digs and Carmen Ganger added four kills, two blocks and two aces.
"I'm really proud of them," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. "We're starting to come together as a team."
The Bulldogs will host Taft Friday in a nonleague contest.
