Sutherlin senior outside hitter Alyssa Fox was selected the Far West League volleyball most valuable player in voting done by the coaches.
Fox was joined on the first team by teammate Kaybie Rutledge, a sophomore, South Umpqua seniors Shalyn Gray and Jenna Whitmore and Douglas junior Mila Snuka-Polamalu. Gray received the defensive player of the year award.
Sutherlin's Kathy Rice was named coach of the year.
Second-team selections included sophomore Tianna Murphy and freshman Makayla Murphy of Sutherlin, junior Makenna Anderson of Douglas and South Umpqua senior Ellery Smith.
FAR WEST LEAGUE
VOLLEYBALL ALL-LEAGUE
MVP — Alyssa Fox, sr., Sutherlin.
Defensive Player of the Year — Shalyn Gray, sr., South Umpqua.
Setter of the Year — Taylor Cave, jr., Cascade Christian.
Coach of the Year — Kathy Rice, Sutherlin.
First Team — Alyssa Fox, sr., Sutherlin; Shalyn Gray, sr., South Umpqua; Taylor Cave, jr., Cascade Christian; Jenna Whitmore, sr., South Umpqua; Hannah Stanfield, jr., Cascade Christian; Kaybie Rutledge, soph., Sutherlin; Janie Kenaston, jr., Cascade Christian; Natalie Thickett, sr., St. Mary's; Mila Snuka-Polamalu, jr., Douglas.
Second Team — Tianna Murphy, soph., Sutherlin; Makenna Anderson, jr., Douglas; Ashley Gurr, sr., St. Mary's; Ellery Smith, sr., South Umpqua; Sierra Fitzhugh, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Makayla Murphy, fr., Sutherlin.
Honorable Mention — Olivia Borg, sr., Cascade Christian; Amaya Slay, fr., South Umpqua; Carmen Ganger, sr., Sutherlin; Mackenzii Phillips, jr., Douglas; Shelby Jirsa, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Abbie Christman, jr., St. Mary's; Madi Schwartz, sr., Cascade Christian.
