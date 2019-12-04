Seniors Shalyn Gray of South Umpqua and Alyssa Fox of Sutherlin were both first-team selections in the recent Class 3A volleyball all-state voting.
S.U. senior Jenna Whitmore was voted to the second team. Gray made the first team for the second straight season and Whitmore was a third-team pick last year.
Fox, a transfer from 6A Roseburg, led Sutherlin with 366 kills and 424 digs and had 44 aces. The Bulldogs (20-10) finished fourth in the state tournament.
Gray, the Far West League defensive player of the year, finished with 306 kills, 447 digs and 45 aces on the season. Whitmore had 273 kills, 337 digs, 80 blocks and 46 aces.
The Lancers (19-9) took fifth in the state tourney.
Santiam Christian, which went 26-0 on the season and won the 3A state championship, swept the top honors with senior hitter Kassie Staton taking player of the year and Kelli Fitzpatrick receiving coach of the year.
Class 3A Volleyball All-State
Player of the Year: Kassie Stayton, sr., Santiam Christian.
Coach of the Year: Kelli Fitzpatrick, Santiam Christian.
First Team — Kassie Stayton, sr., Santiam Christian; Alyssa Fox, sr., Sutherlin; Shalyn Gray, sr., South Umpqua; Emily Bourne, jr., Santiam Christian; Chloe Baker, sr., Salem Academy; Breanna Dapron, jr., Creswell; Maxine Matheson-Lieber, sr., Oregon Episcopal.
Second Team — Jenna Whitmore, sr., South Umpqua; Allie Hueckman, jr., Burns; Maycee Delong, sr., Vale; Josie Risinger, sr., Santiam Christian; Sophie Scott, soph., Catlin Gabel; Jane Marquess, sr., Creswell; Makenna Collins, jr., Irrigon.
Third Team — Taylor Cave, jr., Cascade Christian; Aspen Schudel, jr., Scio; Avyree Meithe, soph., Warrenton; Annabell Brawley, soph., Salem Academy; Katie Graham, jr., Horizon Christian; Kennady Ogden, sr., Yamhill-Carlton; Janessa Mallory, sr., Creswell.
