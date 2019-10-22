BROOKINGS — As far as coach Kathy Rice knows, Sutherlin has never won a league championship in volleyball.
Until Tuesday.
The Bulldogs clinched a share of the Far West League title and the top seed for the league tournament with a win over Brookings-Harbor in straight sets.
Scores were 25-18, 25-16, 25-18.
Sutherlin (16-9, 8-2 FWL) and Cascade Christian (13-6, 8-2) finished in a tie for the first in the league standings, but the Bulldogs won both of the Far West matches between the two teams.
"It feels great. The girls are pretty excited," Rice said. "They've been pointing at that (league championship banner) all year. I'm very proud of these girls for coming together."
Alyssa Fox finished with 15 kills, eight digs, two blocks and two aces for the Bulldogs, who won their last five league contests. Freshman Makayla Murphy had 16 assists, six digs, five aces and four kills, Tianna Murphy contributed 16 assists and three aces and Kaybie Rutledge added four kills, eight digs and two aces.
"Brookings made us work for this win," Rice said.
Sutherlin will host the league tournament on Saturday evening. The Bulldogs will play the winner of the Cascade Christian-South Umpqua match for the FWL's No. 1 seed for the Class 3A playoffs.
