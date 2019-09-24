SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin volleyball team handed Cascade Christian, the co-Far West League champion last year, a loss in straight sets on Tuesday night at the Dog Pound.
Scores were 29-27, 25-17, 25-23.
"They definitely pushed us," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. "We had a slow start (in the first set), but started fighting back and ended up with a big win."
Alyssa Fox had 11 kills and 14 digs for the Bulldogs (9-6, 2-0 FWL), who are all alone in first in the league standings. Kaybie Rutledge contributed nine kills and six digs, Carmen Ganger had six kills and Tianna Murphy added 16 assists.
Sutherlin travels to Medford Thursday to face St. Mary's.
