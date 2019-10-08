SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin volleyball team kept its share of second place in the Far West League race on Tuesday with a victory over Douglas in straight sets at the Dog Pound.
Scores were 25-14, 25-18, 25-20.
Alyssa Fox finished with nine kills, nine digs and five aces for the Bulldogs (12-9, 4-2 FWL). Freshman Makayla Murphy had seven kills and eight assists, Tianna Murphy contributed 18 assists and Kaybie Rutledge added six kills and two aces.
Makenna Anderson had 16 assists and Mila Snuka-Polamalu chipped in five kills, 12 digs and three blocks for the Trojans (4-11, 2-4).
Both clubs will be in Medford on Thursday, Sutherlin visiting first-place Cascade Christian and Douglas facing St. Mary's.
(0) comments
