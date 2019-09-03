SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin volleyball team opened its season on Tuesday with a nonleague win over Pleasant Hill in straight sets.
Set scores were 25-10, 25-21, 25-11.
Freshman Makayla Murphy finished with five kills, six assists and five digs for the Bulldogs. Mallory Turner had four kills and seven digs, Carmen Ganger chipped in four kills and three blocks and Tianna Murphy added seven assists, five digs and three aces.
"Very pleased for the first match," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. "We came out strong and the seniors are leading well."
Sutherlin will play a nonleague double dual in Harrisburg on Saturday against Harrisburg and Salem Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.