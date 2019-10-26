SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin volleyball team defeated South Umpqua in straight sets and claimed the Far West League's top seed for the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday night at the Dog Pound.
Scores were 25-22, 25-11, 26-24.
Alyssa Fox finished with 14 kills and 15 digs for the Bulldogs (17-9), who shared the FWL regular season title with Cascade Christian. Kaybie Rutledge had seven kills and six digs and Carmen Ganger added three kills, six digs and four blocks.
"We played a really good match," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. "South Umpqua is a tough team, but we were solid, really controlled. The girls are playing with confidence."
Shalyn Gray had 10 kills and 12 digs for the Lancers (17-7). Jenna Whitmore contributed 13 digs, six kills, two blocks and two aces, Tori Lind had 20 assists, Ellery Smith made eight digs and three blocks, Amaya Slay had four kills and nine digs, Brooke Abel chipped in six digs and Carlotta Davoli added four kills.
S.U. earlier beat Cascade Christian in five sets. Scores were 25-11, 23-25, 25-21, 11-25, 19-17.
Whitmore led the Lancers with 20 kills, 24 digs, three aces and two blocks. Gray had 15 kills, 24 digs and three blocks, Lind contributed 34 assists and five digs, Smith had 11 digs, three blocks and two aces, Slay had 13 digs, six blocks, two kills and two aces, Abel chipped in 10 digs and two aces and Davoli added five kills.
The first round of the state playoffs begin next Saturday. Sutherlin will host a match and S.U. will likely host due to its power ranking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.