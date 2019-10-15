SUTHERLIN — A late season run has put the Sutherlin volleyball team in position to win the Far West League championship.
The Bulldogs remained in a share for first place on Tuesday night with a victory over St. Mary's of Medford in straight sets at the Dog Pound.
Scores were 25-11, 25-16, 25-23.
"The girls are starting to buy in that they need to have intensity every ball," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. "It's been nice to see."
Kaybie Rutledge finished with nine kills for the Bulldogs (14-9, 6-2 FWL), who share the league lead with Cascade Christian (10-6, 6-2) with two matches left in the regular season. Mallory Turner had six kills and two blocks, Paige Smith chipped in three kills and Alyssa Fox added 16 digs, five kills and five aces.
Sutherlin will host South Umpqua on Thursday.
