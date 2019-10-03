SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin volleyball team got back on the winning track on Thursday night, defeating Brookings in straight sets in a Far West League match at the Dog Pound.
Scores were 25-13, 25-14, 25-16.
Alyssa Fox had 11 kills and nine digs for the Bulldogs (10-8, 3-2 FWL), who are in a three-way tie with South Umpqua and St. Mary's for second place in the league race following the first round. Freshman Makayla Murphy contributed 14 assists, seven kills, seven digs and three aces, Kaybie Rutledge had nine digs and seven kills and Mallory Turner added five kills.
Sutherlin will play in the Creswell Tournament on Saturday, then host Douglas Tuesday.
