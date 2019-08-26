SPRINGFIELD — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team concluded the Northwest Athletic Conference Showcase tournament on Sunday by splitting two matches.
The Riverhawks (5-2) defeated South Puget Sound in two sets and lost to Olympic in three, finishing 4-2 in the tournament.
UCC will travel to Portland Friday to meet Multnomath in a nonleague contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.