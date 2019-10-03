DIXONVILLE — The Umpqua Valley Christian volleyball team knocked off visiting Elkton in a Skyline League North match on Thursday night, winning in straight sets.
Scores were 25-22, 25-18, 25-15.
Layla Pappas had 16 assists, 10 digs and eight kills for the Monarchs (5-8, 3-7 North). Tylie Bendele chipped in eight kills and four blocks and Gianna Landes had 15 digs and five aces.
Sam McCall had five kills and two aces for the Elks (8-4, 7-3). Kieryn Carnes contributed six assists and three aces, freshman Rylee Williamson made five assists and Aspyn Luzier added five kills.
UVC will travel to Days Creek on Oct. 12. Elkton plays in the Damascus Christian Tournament Saturday.
