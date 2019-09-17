DIXONVILLE — The Umpqua Valley Christian volleyball team rallied from two sets down and defeated New Hope Christian in a Skyline League match on Tuesday night.
Scores were 24-26, 21-25, 25-14, 25-22, 15-12.
Gianna Landes finished with 12 kills, 19 digs and five aces for the Monarchs (3-4, 1-3 North), who earned their first league victory. Layla Pappas had 13 kills, 19 assists, 19 digs and seven aces, Tylie Bendele chipped in eight kills and Sydney Smith served 18 points.
Lauren Huttema led the Warriors (0-5, 0-4 South) with seven kills, 20 digs and three aces.
UVC will host Camas Valley and Yoncalla in a double dual Thursday.
