DIXONVILLE — The Umpqua Valley Christian volleyball team concluded the regular season on Thursday night with a win over Pacific in straight sets in a Skyline League match.
Scores were 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.
Layla Pappas had 15 kills and 12 digs for the Monarchs (7-10, 4-9 North). Gianna Landes added 17 assists and 11 digs and Kierra Bielman made 11 digs.
