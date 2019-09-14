DIXONVILLE — Umpqua Valley Christian hosted a four-team volleyball tournament on Saturday, and finished third.
The Monarchs (2-4) lost to Central Christian 25-13, 25-15 and defeated Mapleton 25-6, 25-11. Lowell downed Central Christian 25-18, 25-20 in the title match.
The all-tournament team included Layla Pappas of UVC, Emily Stevens of Mapleton, Rilea Mills and Myka Delamarter of Central Christian and Alanna Beyer and Lucy Plahn of Lowell.
UVC hosts New Hope Christian Tuesday in a Skyline League match.
