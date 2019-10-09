YONCALLA — The Yoncalla volleyball team posted a victory over Pacific in four sets on Tuesday night in a Skyline League match at Duncan Court.
Scores were 25-19, 14-25, 25-17, 25-19.
Allison Van Loon finished with six kills, 11 assists and six aces for the Eagles (6-9, 3-7 North). Freshman Nichole Noffsinger had seven kills, four aces and two blocks, Kenzie Walton contributed five kills and 11 digs, Kaleigh Soto made 15 digs, Shylah Shepherd chipped in six assists and six aces and Fiona Peralta added eight digs and three aces.
Yoncalla meets Powers and North Douglas on Saturday in Drain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.