YONCALLA — The Yoncalla volleyball team earned its first Skyline League win of the season on Thursday night, defeating Riddle in five sets at Duncan Court.
Scores were 17-25, 25-16, 25-23, 16-25, 15-13.
Katie Langdon finished with six kills for the Irish (5-7, 4-3 South). Madison Hold had four kills, six assists and three aces, freshman Sammy Linton chipped in six assists, three kills and three aces and Emilee Ball added seven aces and two kills.
The Eagles (4-8, 1-6 North) reported no individual statistics.
Riddle will host Umpqua Valley Christian Tuesday and Yoncalla is at home against Glendale.
