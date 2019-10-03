GRANTS PASS — Yoncalla won the opening set, but couldn't keep the momentum as it lost to New Hope Christian in four on Thursday night in a Skyline League volleyball match.
Scores were 18-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-16.
Allison Van Loon finished with nine kills and 12 aces for the Eagles (5-9, 2-7 North). Kaleigh Soto had 11 digs, Shylah Shepherd made seven assists, freshman Nichole Noffsinger had three blocks and Kenzie Walton added three kills and four digs.
Yoncalla hosts Pacific on Tuesday.
