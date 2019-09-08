EDDYVILLE — The Yoncalla volleyball team split a pair of nonleague matches on Saturday.
The Eagles (2-3) lost to Eddyville in three sets, with the scores not available. Yoncalla defeated C.S. Lewis Academy 25-18, 25-19, 25-8.
No individual statistics were reported by Yoncalla. The Eagles will host Elkton Tuesday in a Skyline League match.
