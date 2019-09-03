YONCALLA — The Yoncalla volleyball team posted its first win of the season on Tuesday, defeating Crow in a nonleague match at Duncan Court.
Set scores were 25-19, 25-21, 25-11. No individual statistics were provided to The News-Review.
The Eagles (1-1) will host Days Creek Thursday in their Skyline League opener.
