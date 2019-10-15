YONCALLA — The Yoncalla volleyball team handed Umpqua Valley Christian a loss in straight sets on Tuesday night in a Skyline League North match.
Scores were 25-20, 25-21, 25-15.
Allison Van Loon had seven kills and seven aces for the Eagles (7-11, 4-9 North). Ashley Powers contributed six kills, Shylah Shepherd contributed five assists and five digs and Kaleigh Soto added 12 digs and six aces.
Yoncalla travels to Elkton and UVC (6-10, 4-9 North) hosts Pacific on Thursday.
