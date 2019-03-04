A community celebration for the Roseburg High School wrestling team, which won its sixth consecutive OSAA Class 6A championship, will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the RHS student center.
Steve Lander's Indians captured their 11th state title in 13 seasons on Feb. 23 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Roseburg compiled 263 points in the two-day tourney, finishing seven points ahead of runner-up Newberg.
