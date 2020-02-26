Twelve Douglas County wrestlers will compete in the OSAA Class 3A Championships on Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Three county athletes will also take part in the OSAA girls tournament at the same site.
Sutherlin qualified five wrestlers, South Umpqua four and Douglas three for the 3A tournament.
Competing for the Bulldogs are Brenden Bartlett at 106 pounds, Matthew Carrillo at 113, Kyler Wells at 152, Christian Anderson at 182 and Trent Olsen at 220. Wells and Anderson won district titles.
Representing the Lancers are Dale Wells (138), Jackson Markham (160), Caj Simmons (170) and Andrew Hill (195). Hill was a district champion.
Wrestling for the Trojans are Cord Mincher (126), Ty Cross (132) and Jesse Brecht (220).
Wells and Anderson are No. 3 seeds, while Hill is seeded No. 4. Each weight class has nine-man brackets, with the top four placing.
The wrestlers have two-week gaps between their district tournaments and state.
"We're healthy. The kids are pretty excited and ready to go," Sutherlin coach Jon Martz said. "The layoff was good because we got to work more individually with the wrestlers (in practice) last week. All these kids (at state) are tough and we'll have to wrestle well in our quarterfinal matches."
Carrillo and Olsen competed at state last year.
South Umpqua coach Ricky Cole likes the four wrestlers he has heading to state, calling Wells a surprise. Markham and Simmons were state qualifiers last year.
"Dale has some of the best work ethic I've seen, but not a lot of wrestling knowledge," Cole said. "Andrew (Hill) can do well. He has the No. 1 seed (Samuel Irwin of Nyssa) on his side of the bracket, but he's a tough kid and pushes himself hard and can beat anyone in front of him at any given time.
"I'm excited to see what those four are going to do."
Brecht and Cross are returning state qualifiers. Brecht finished fourth last year at 195.
"Our kids could go two-and-out or make the finals. I think there are four-five kids (in each bracket) who can win the whole thing," Douglas coach Randy Gunn said. "We'll have to wrestle fantastic."
GIRLS
Qualifying were Yesenia Velazquez of Reedsport (125), Zoey Smalley of Douglas (170) and Tayla Swearingen of North Douglas/Elkton (235).
In quarterfinal matches, Velazquez will meet Sophie Keeler of Lincoln, Smalley takes on Bailey Cole of Baker/Powder Valley and Swearingen faces Jennifer Cazares of Aloha.
