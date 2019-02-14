One Class 3A and two 2A/1A district wrestling tournaments involving Douglas County schools will be held on Saturday.
Douglas, Sutherlin and South Umpqua will take part in the 3A Special District 3 Championships at Umpqua Community College in Winchester. They'll be joined by La Pine, Brookings and Cascade Christian.
First-round matches begin at 10 a.m.
Glide, Reedsport, Oakland and North Douglas will head to Central Linn High School in Halsey for the 2A/1A Special District 2 Championships. Competition gets under way at 10 a.m.
Glendale and Riddle will travel to Rogue River for the 2A/1A Special District 3 tournament.
Douglas coach Steve Evans hopes his team can challenge La Pine for the team title in the 3A District 3 tournament. The Hawks have the most wrestlers entered (18), four more than the Trojans.
"This is what we've been working for," Evans said. "We've wrestled well the last couple of weeks."
Douglas has three No. 1 seeds: Sophomore Tye Cross at 126 pounds, senior Kadin Baker at 182 and sophomore Jesse Brecht at 195. Baker owns a 24-4 season record, Brecht is 22-12 and Cross 20-9.
Freshman Clayton Hatcher (113, 28-5), senior Kolby Lavin-Williams (170, 30-16)) and senior Cole Brecht (285, 16-13) are No. 2 seeds for the Trojans.
Sutherlin has three top seeds in sophomore Mathew Carrillo (106, 23-5), senior Bryce Olsen (138, 25-8) and senior Bryce Anderson (160, 30-6). Senior Will Singleton (182, 25-9) and freshman Trent Olsen (220, 21-13) are No. 2 seeds.
Junior Jackson Markham (145, 25-10) is a No. 1 seed for South Umpqua. Freshman Cajun Simmons (160, 19-9) is a No. 2 seed.
The top three placers at each weight advance to the state tournament the following weekend at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
In the 2A/1A District 2 tournament, Glide coach Aaron Towne expects his squad to contend for the team championship. The Wildcats are taking 14 wrestlers, while Reedsport has the most entries with 16 and Jefferson has 15.
"We're going there to win it," Aaron Towne said. "Losing our heavyweight (senior Zack Welker) is tough, you can't replace him. Our younger kids will need to step up."
Welker suffered a broken ankle at the recent Cottage Grove Invitational.
The Wildcats are led by senior 170-pounder Zach Holland, a No. 1 seed who's unbeaten in 33 matches. Senior Zach Vigil (220) also received a No. 1 seed.
Freshmen Dennak Towne (113) and Braxton Dill (126), and senior Cayden Kangiser (182) are seeded second for the Wildcats.
The top two placers at each weight qualify for state.
Glide is ranked No. 2 behind Culver in the Oregon Wrestling Forum and 2A coaches' polls. Reedsport is No. 3 in the coaches' poll and No. 7 in OWF.
Glendale has four wrestlers entered and Riddle three in the 2A/1A District 3 tourney.
