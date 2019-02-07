Douglas senior
Sport: Wrestling.
Weight Class: 130 pounds.
Age: 17.
Interests/Hobbies: Soccer.
GPA: 3.1.
College Plans: Wants to wrestle somewhere.
Performance: Placed second at 130 in the OSAA Girls Southern Division tournament in Springfield. Won't be able to compete at state tournament due to a fractured scapula. Finished fourth at state as a sophomore.
Quotable: "I'm really bummed (about the injury). This isn't how I planned my senior year of wrestling to end. I came back this season ready to go (following a broken arm last year) and it went pretty good for me. I was showing improvement. Wrestling is a sport I've always been into ... it's a fun sport for me to do and it's got me in really good shape. It gives me a good mindset toward life."
