TAYLA SWEARINGEN
Elkton junior
Sport: Wrestling.
Weight Class: 235 pounds.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Varsity letter in football last three seasons (Skyline League honorable mention defensive line), ASB President, FFA Vice President.
GPA: 3.92.
College Plans: Undecided; “Want to see how this wrestling thing works out.”
Favorite Athlete: Clint Swearingen (dad), played at Elkton in late 1990s.
Performance: Recorded three consecutive pins and placed second at the OSAA Girls South Regional Saturday at Thurston High School, qualified for OSAA State Championship Feb. 28-29 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
On what she likes about wrestling: “I really like more aggressive sports. There’s basketball, but there’s not really enough contact without me fouling out. I knew if the opportunity came up I wanted to try it. I just have the body frame and leg strength for it.”
On the upcoming spring: “We had a co-op with Yoncalla for softball the last two seasons, but this year we’re going to have our own team.”
