Douglas senior
Sport: Wrestling.
Weight Class: 182 pounds.
Age: 18.
Interests/Hobbies: Football, baseball, hunting, fishing.
GPA: 3.4.
College Plans: Umpqua Community College, possibly will wrestle.
Performance: Won the Class 3A Special District 3 title with a 6-2 decision over Will Singleton of Sutherlin, his cousin, last Saturday. Takes a 27-4 season record into the state tournament. Making his third appearance at state, first in 3A.
Quotable: "Overall, it has been a great season. I feel like (district) went well, I got myself a good seeding for state. I have some things to work on, like finishing my takedowns. I know it's going to be pretty tough, I need to win my first match, for sure. I'm really hoping to be able to place (in the top six)."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.