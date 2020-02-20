KYLER WELLS
Sutherlin senior
Sport: Wrestling.
Weight Class: 152 pounds.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: small business owner; lacrosse.
GPA: 3.85.
College Plans: trade school for power lineman.
Favorite athlete(s): wrestling teammate Christian Anderson ("his determination is crazy"); Kyle Dake, four-time NCAA D-1 champion at Cornell University.
Performance: Won the Class 3A Special District 3 title at 152, defeating top-seeded Skylar Peters of Pleasant Hill 5-4 in the championship match.
Quotable: "I'm super competitive. Wrestling can tear you down, but it can also build you back up. It teaches you to be strong."
