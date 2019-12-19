NASH SINGLETON
Roseburg sophomore
Sport: Wrestling.
Weight Class: 120 pounds.
Age: 16.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Run the family ranch.
GPA: 3.8.
Favorite Athletes: Jordan Burroughs and David Taylor, Olympic wrestlers.
Performance: Won the 120-pound title at the Reno Tournament of Champions last weekend, going 6-0 in the tournament.
Quotable: “World hard in silence. Let success make the noise.”
